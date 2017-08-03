Ahmedabad's loose milk supply unsafe, finds a CERC study

Consuming non-packaged milk could put you and your family at risk of falling ill, according to a report released by the Consumer Education and Research Centre (CERC) on Monday.

The non-government consumer rights body collected 55 samples of loose milk from multiple locations in the city. Of these, 50 were from private dairies and five from door-to-door vendors. An analysis revealed that 70 per cent of these samples were unfit for consumption.

Presence of Coliform bacteria beyond prescribed limits, which can cause diarrhoea, vomiting, urinary tract infection and typhoid, was found in 38 samples. The Total Coliform Bacteria Test is a primary indicator of suitability for consumption. The presence of these microorganisms indicates possible faecal contamination. Samples are considered safe if bacteria are found absent in a 1:100 dilution. Consumer segments such as infants, young children and the elderly are more vulnerable to infections caused by the bacteria. Pasteurization generally takes care of coliform, the CERC report said.

Large scale adulteration of loose milk was also reported. Common adulterants included starch, detergents, caustic soda, fertilisers such as urea, ammonium sulphate, and white paint, the report said.

"In the good old days, it was okay to buy milk from neighbourhood cattle-rearers. Now, the cattle often feed on plastic and other harmful materials. Toxins from these may make its way into the milk. Loose milk is marginally cheaper, but the savings are not worth the risk of falling ill," said Pritee Shah, Chief General Manger, CERC.

Milk is commonly diluted with water, reducing nutritional value and often introducing contaminants. Microbes from unhygienic surroundings and unclean storage vessels also make it into the milk. These microorganisms multiply due to the warm ambient temperature and speed up the deterioration of the product.

Urban cattle digest large quantities of plastic. Pesticides and heavy metals from the environment, and residue of antibiotics and hormones given to the cattle also make their way into the milk.

CERC, in its report,said that though the price of packaged milk is marginally higher, it offered better health safety.