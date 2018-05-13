Ahmedabad: Jal Sanchay to continue for 3 years

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced on Saturday that the Sujalam Sufalam Jal Sanchay Abhiyan, the water conservation drive launched by the state government ahead of monsoon, would be continued for three more years.

The CM made the announcement after performing the groundbreaking ceremony of the ‘Sardar Sarovar’ to be built in public private partnership mode in Jharakhia village of Amreli district.

“Saurashtra has faced shortage of water for drinking and other purposes for long. The state government is working in a way that water shortage and droughts become a thing of the past,” Rupani said.

He said that under the SAUNI scheme, 115 dams of Saurashtra would be connected with the Narmada lines. In the event of inadequate rainfall, the dams would be filled with Narmada water.

The CM said that the state government would set up 10 desalination plants along the Saurashtra coast to convert sea water into potable water. He said that work on one such plant in Jodia taluka of Jamnagar would commence soon. The plant is being built at a cost of Rs800 crore.

Rupani said that the state government would soon come out with a policy for recycling drainage water and to re-use lakhs of litres of water in industries, gardens, and for other purposes.

He said that the month-long water conservation drive ,which kicked off on May 1, was getting tremendous response from citizens.

He said that 13,000 water bodies would be de-silted under the drive which would lead to additional water storage capacity of 11,000 lakh sq feet.

Seven farmers who planned to meet the CM over land encroachment by a corporate house and to talk about farmers’ issues, were detained by the police. Sagar Rabari of Khedut Samaj, Gujarat, said the seven farmers were detained before the event.