Ahmedabad: Iskcon yatra to focus on swachhta too

The ninth Rath Yatra of Iskcon temple will also see devotees picking up waste to ensure that the yatra does not leave behind a mess. The yatra, that is around 7 km long will begin at four in the evening from the Bileshwar Mahadev temple on Saturday.

Rath yatra committee chairman, Vishhnubhakt Das said that this is not something unique. "We have been doing it for the last three years. It so happens that whenever the yatra passes through certain areas, many devotees arrange for food to be given to those who participate in the procession," said Das. He said that volunteers collect waste left behind and leave it in a waste basket.

During the yatra, the temple is also expected to distribute 20,000 plates of its famous khichdi. "The Iskcon khichdi is part of the temple's belief that no one within 5 km of its radius should stay hungry," said Das. In fact, of the eight camel carts that will be part of the procession, two will be exclusively for serving khichdi.

The temple had earlier on Sunday, carried a 45-minute-long mini Rath Yatra for the students of its Gurukul. That Rath Yatra involved the students planning the entire event to even pulling the carts as well as performing the aarti. "The Rath yatra was however restricted to within the Iskcon temple campus," said Das.