Ahmedabad: How the 'Khalas' came to be Jagannath's charioteers

Devotion may be the driving force behind Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad, but a particular community called the 'Khalas' have been shouldering the responsibility of ensuring that the Lord's three chariots keep moving for almost five generations now. They are known to the locals as Khalasi.

Khalas Mafatlal Mangaldas, 83, remembers pulling the chariot for the first time in the year 1946. "At that time I must have been 10 or 13 years old. Till then my father used to pull it and I used to accompany him," said the patriarch who is among the four people who perch on each of the three chariots.

The story behind how Khalas came to be chariot drivers of Lord Jagannath begins when the place where the temple stands had only one Hanuman temple. "Narsinhdasji Maharaj came and settled here and people from our community used to visit him often. Once he expressed a wish to set up a Jagannath temple here and everyone from far and wide contributed. Then some years later he said we should carry out a Rath Yatra on the lines of Puri Jagannath," claims Khalas.

He said since his community was into chariot-making and decoration, Khalas from Bharuch were specifically summoned to build the chariots for the three Gods. "The biggest chariot is of Lord Balaram followed by that of Jagannath and Subhadra," said Khalas.

He said when the chariots were first made they resembled a bullock cart minus the bullock. "Around 1950 we got the chariot that we see now. But back then, it used to have 16 wheels and breakdowns were common. In fact, it was common for the chariot to break down during the yatra and we would repair it," said Khalas. Sharing an interesting titbit, Khalas says when the new chariot was designed then, the makers took into account the narrow lanes of the city. "Even as the lanes have narrowed further, the chariots are made in such a way that they still pass through it," said Khalas.

He claims that the chariots can carry a weight of 15 to 20 tonne and after every yatra, the wheels are changed. "Nowadays, the wheels don't break. We have also added a steering mechanism which helps in maneuvering the chariot in a better fashion," he said. He said the chariots don't break now, yet they carry spare wheels in case of any eventuality.