Ahmedabad Cancer Foundation launches book to ‘demystify disease’

To demystify a subject that is discussed behind closed doors, cancer, Ahmedabad Cancer Foundation has come up with a book called "Tame Ekla Nathi", authored and compiled by Dr Purvi Patel, head and neck cancer surgeon.

The book will be launched by chief minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday at the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA). Five cancer winners, who are shining examples of life after cancer, will be felicitated by the CM for their fight against the deadly disease and for contributing to the society by creating awareness.

"Educated citizens who have access to the various gadgets and media have information about various diseases, which is sadly not true for normal public, especially those who do not know English. This is why the book is written in Gujarati,” said Dr Kaustubh Patel, trustee, Ahmedabad Cancer Foundation.

This book is a complete handbook about cancer and covers all related forms of the disease, and is written by authentic specialists in layman's language so that it is easy to understand. The book costs Rs100 so that everyone can afford it and remain informed and take the right decisions.