Ahmed Patel’s RS chances continue to be unclear

While Congress is banking on 48 votes, several MLAs believed to be on the fence may have a change of heart on the day of polling

Though Gujarat Congress is trying hard to keep its flock of MLAs together, to ensure Rajya Sabha candidate Ahmed Patel’s victory, a mere four votes could play spoilsport for the political secretary to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on polling day.

The polls, for three Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat, are to be held on August 8. While 45 votes are required for a win, Congress is banking on 48 votes along with four from MLAs of other parties. However, some of the Congress MLAs, camping in Bengaluru with party leaders, are on the fence and may show an unexpected inclination on the day of polling.

BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said, “There is no chance for Ahmed Patel’s Rajya Sabha win. NCP will make some surprising announcement on Saturday as their leader Praful Patel is arriving in Gujarat. One of the NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja has publicly stated that any party should not start believing that we would vote in their favour. Moreover, GPP MLA Nalin Kotadia, whom they count in their faction has a wavering mind and can act surprisingly.”

He added, “Congress is saying that they have 44 MLAs camping in Bengaluru but I doubt this number too. These MLAs too are not happy with party leadership and could cross the party line. I don’t think that they have the support of more than 35 MLAs. Taking all equations into consideration, Patel cannot win.”

A senior BJP leader said, “NOTA can play a very important role here. If MLAs vote for NOTA, they cannot be disqualified for six years as per People’s Representation Act. Meanwhile, seven MLAs of Congress including Shankersinh Vaghela who are not in the Bengaluru camp can vote for NOTA. MLAs from NCP, GPP and JDU also can vote against Ahmed Patel which fades his chances.”

As per the formula, each candidate needs 45 votes to win as the total strength of MLAs has been reduced to 176 following the resignation of six Congress MLAs. If any candidate does not get enough votes as first preference, the votes he/she receives as second preference will be considered in the second round of counting. In such a case, the candidate who received the maximum second references will be declared the winner.

BJP has a total of 121 MLAs, and as the party leaders say, they will divide the preference among them. 45 BJP MLAs are likely to give first preference to Amit Shah and another 45 to Smriti Irani, while the remaining 31 will give their preference to Balwantsinh Rajput and he would still require 14 more votes to win. Here, if Rajput gets more second preference votes against Patel, he could win.

OPPONENT STATUS