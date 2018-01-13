After Raj, Guj govt says ban on Padmavat stays

Even though the Censor Board has cleared ‘Padmavat’, the film will not be released in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Friday. Gujarat is the second state after Rajasthan to have banned the screening of the controversial film.

“The Gujarat government had passed an order earlier that ‘Padmavati’ (the previous title of the film) will not release in Gujarat. The order continues; there is no scope of the film releasing in Gujarat,” Rupani told reporters. The movie is expected to meet similar fate in BJP-ruled states such as MP, UP and Haryana.

In December, the CBFC suggested five modifications including changing the title to ‘Padmavat.’