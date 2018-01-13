Trending#

SC judges against CJI

India vs South Africa

Donald Trump

Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi

  1. Home
  2. India
  3. Ahmedabad
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








After Raj, Guj govt says ban on Padmavat stays

Padmavat


 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Saturday 13 January 2018 6:10 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
Even though the Censor Board has cleared ‘Padmavat’, the film will not be released in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Friday. Gujarat is the second state after Rajasthan to have banned the screening of the controversial film.

 
“The Gujarat government had passed an order earlier that ‘Padmavati’ (the previous title of the film) will not release in Gujarat. The order continues; there is no scope of the film releasing in Gujarat,” Rupani told reporters. The movie is expected to meet similar fate in BJP-ruled states such as MP, UP and Haryana.

 
In December, the CBFC suggested five modifications including changing the title to ‘Padmavat.’

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story