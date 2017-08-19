AAI ropes in CEPT to draft land policy

As part of the pan India project, CEPT experts will look into Government of India's initiative of developing new airports and expansion of the existing ones

The national airports operator Airports Authority of India (AAI) has roped in CEPT University to formulate a policy framework to procure land for airport projects. As part of the pan India project, CEPT experts will look into Government of India's initiative of developing new airports and expansion of the existing ones.

The Centre for Urban Land and Real Estate Policy (CULREP) at CEPT will review options and recommend a broader 'Policy for land procurement for airport projects'. It will be based on review of state laws and case studies of new and existing airports.

Under the direction and guidance of CEPT president Dr Bimal Patel and Faculty of Planning dean Vidyadhar Phatak, the study will be undertaken by the joint team comprising professors Rutool Sharma, Brijesh Bhatha and Jignesh Mehta.

Guruprasad Mohapatra, chairman, AAI said, "To develop any airport, 1,500-2,000 acre of land is required and even to expand existing airport, more land is needed. The present Land Acquisition Act is extremely time consuming and an expensive proposition. State governments are finding it difficult at one go."

Dr Bimal Patel said, "Many states have tried mechanisms such as land readjustment and pooling which can provide an alternative. As part of this study, we will review some mechanisms and recommend the most suitable alternative for land procurement. Such an alternative might also be suitable for land procurement for other large projects like industrial clusters, highways and ports."

The CEPT team will be assisted by geomatics experts, planners, urban designers and architects.

Mohapatra added, "Some projects in Maharashtra were done on basic TP principles. This concept was also upheld by high court and the Supreme Court."