A Crime Branch team on Thursday arrested Ukaaram Nai alias Ramesh from Mumbai in connection with the smuggled gold seized from Ahmedabad international airport a fortnight ago.

This is the sixth arrest in the case. The consignment had been sent from Dubai.

Inspector RS Suvera told mediapersons on Friday that Ramesh admitted he was working at a shop in Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai. He got involved in gold smuggling in January 2013.