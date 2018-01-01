Trending#

65% vehicles in Ahmedabad yet to get HSR plates

  Monday 1 January 2018 4:14 IST
 

   
   
   


Though the Supreme Court in 2013 made High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) mandatory for vehicles, only 25 lakh vehicles of the total 70 lakh vehicles in Ahmedabad city and rural have installed HSR plates, while the remaining 45 lakh vehicles are still to get them.

 
On December 28, the state government issued a January 15 deadline for vehicle owners to replace their old number plates with HSRPs or be ready to pay penalty. Two-wheelers and three-wheelers will be fined Rs89, while four-wheelers and heavy vehicles will have to pay Rs150 if they are caught without HSR plates on them.

 
GS Parmar, Regional Transport Officer, Ahmedabad, said, "HSR plates have been mandatory for vehicles since 2013. Every vehicle registered in RTO after 2013 have HSR plates installed. But the ones registered before 2013 are still to get them. Very few old vehicles come to install HSR plates. Now that a deadline has been issued, we are expecting the older vehicles to come to us to get them installed. Our staff is working on most Sundays specifically for HSRP work, but most of the time no one turns up."

 
According to an RTO source, till mid 2016, RTO had trouble installing HSRPs on old vehicles. During transfer of vehicles or new registrations, fresh data is entered in RTO's system and it is linked to HSRP unit through which vehicle owners get the plate. However, it was not possible for old vehicles as the RTO didn't have the system to update the data of old vehicles due to which the process was halted till mid 2016.

 
"We faced difficulty tracking old vehicles because their data was registered manually. Now, even those data have been transferred to the system, and we can install HSRPs on them," added Parmar.

 
 

    
   
