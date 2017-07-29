46 tonne of relief material dispatched

Over 225 doctors and another 2,000-odd paramedical staff are working in Banaskantha and Patan to ensure that no epidemics break out in the aftermath of the devastation.

Even as the waters in flood-hit areas of north Gujarat start to recede, the state government has enabled distribution of 46 tonnes of relief material to the area. Over 225 doctors and another 2,000-odd paramedical staff are working in Banaskantha and Patan to ensure that no epidemics break out in the aftermath of the devastation.

In Patan district alone, a total of 20 lakh food packets has been distributed so far. Of these, 4.4 lakh were distributed on Friday, said a statement from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), which monitors and coordinates relief work during calamities. State relief commissioner AJ Shah informed that so far, 2.3 lakh food packets, involving about 46 tonnes of material, has been distributed.

A team of 189 doctors and 1,298 health workers have been dispatched to Patan. Till now, close to 225 doctors and 2,012 paramedics have been treating over 2.5 lakh affected people, according to government sources.