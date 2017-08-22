4 cops booked for murder

The city crime branch on Monday registered a case of murder against four police officers in the custodial death of Vicky Rana, 27, an accused in the November 2014 Maninagar vandalism case.

The complainant, Rana’s sister Renuka Thapa, has accused ACP Reema Munshi, inspector VJ Gadhvi, sub-inspector NJ Chaudhari and constable Bharatbhai of third-degree torture.

In 2014, Rana and an accomplice stabbed one Shivaji Patil, who died later, and Rana went on a rampage along with a mob. On November 14, the Maninagar police nabbed him. The next day, Rana, who was behind bars, had an epilepsy attack and died at LG hospital.