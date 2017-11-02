3,550 VVPATs found defective in first level checking

The EC is very sensitive over such issue and the machines will be used only when they are fit

As many as 3,550 Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines out of the total 70,182 allotted to Gujarat were returned after they were found defective during the first level checking (FLC) conducted by the EC.

It means 5% VVPAT machines were found to have some fault or defect. The Chief Electoral Officer in Gujarat, BB Swain, said, "Several machines were found having some physical or other kind of defects and have been returned for repair. The EC is very sensitive over such issue and the machines will be used only when they are fit. We can see that against the total units allotted, the number of faulty or defective units is very less."

Besides VVPATs, 29,07 ballot units (BUs) and 5,242 Control Units (CUs) were found faulty. The EC has sent 75,196 BUs and 62,666 CUs for Assembly polls in Gujarat.

"The FLC is being conducted to ensure that every unit goes through the eyes of the returning officers or Block Level Officers (BLOs). One should not get the understanding that fault or defect means vote cast to one went in favour of another. There were several minor defects like missing buttons or cracks among others," Swain added.

There are 50,128 polling booths across the state, which goes to polls on December 9 and 14, and as per the standard procedure of EC, BUs should be 150% of the total number of booths, CUs should be 125% and VVPATs should be 140% of the total number of booths. The EC has also allotted additional 4,150 VVPAT machines in Gujarat.