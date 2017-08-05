3 more names revealed in 1,500 kg drug haul case

The city police are also running several awareness campaigns to make youth aware about the harmful effects of drugs

During the investigation of the 1500kg heroine seizure case, the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB), stated that the names of three more persons have been revealed during the interrogation of the arrested accused, who are connected to the drug racket.

On Friday, the three accused identified as Vishal Yadav and Irfan Shailk from Mumbai and Sujit Tiwari, younger brother of Suprit Tiwari (Captain of the Ship) have been arrested by the NCB on conspiracy charges and two satellite phones were recovered from them. During interrogation, the accused revealed that there were three more people from Mumbai who were involved in the racket.

Further investigation disclosed that the three accused were to take the delivery of the drugs from Vishal and others. But once they were alerted about the seizure, they changed the plan.

“On Friday morning a team of NCB and ATS officials were sent to Mumbai to nab the three accused regarding the matter. All the three are based in Mumbai. Once they are nabbed, it will be possible to get the entire link of the drug racket which runs in Mumbai,” said NCB officials.

