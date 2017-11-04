1,500 people pay last respects outside martyr's house

Twenty-three year old Pradeep Singh Kushwaha did not die in vain, is what the message was from over 1500 people who gathered in front of his house on Friday to mourn him.

Kushwaha’s body was flown to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in a special plane at 6.25pm. At the airport, Pradeepsinh Jadeja, Minister of State for Home in Gujarat, Ahmedabad Collector, Army officers and police officers gave him a guard of honour and took the body to Medical Hospital of Ahmedabad Cantonment Area.

In the morning, when the news broke out, around 1,500 people gathered outside Kusva’s house in Bhargav area. Posters with the Tricolour were put up in several places. There was a bike rally, where around 200 people took to the streets with the National Flag and Kusva’s poster in hand. Slogans rang through the air.

People living in the area had come out on roads to witness the martyr’s funeral. The entire route from the airport to his house was decorated with flags and his posters, as a mark of respect and to honour him.

A police bandobast was arranged in the area, with around 500 policemen deployed to manage the traffic and other situation. Senior police officials, inspector-level officers were also present at the spot.

Vipul Patel, one of the locals, said, “One of our sons has died in the combat. We have lost one of our young bloods. The people who have came on the road show their respect to the martyr.”

The martyr’s body was taken to Medical Hospital inside the Ahmedabad Cantonment, where only his parents and brother will be allowed to see it. At 9am on Saturday, his body will taken to his house in Bhargav and then to the crematorium in Memco.