15-year-old raped in AMC mobile toilet by neighbour

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour inside an Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) mobile toilet in Ranip on Sunday.

The incident took place around 2pm, when the victim had gone to relieve herself in the mobile toilet parked near Sundervan Chhapra in Ranip.

As per the complaint lodged at Ranip police station by victim’s mother, the accused forcefully entered the toilet and covered her daughter’s mouth to muffle her screams before raping her.

The accused has been identified as 19-year-old Jigaji Bavari, who works as a construction labourer.

The woman stated in her complaint that her daughter, who is a student of sixth standard, had gone to mobile toilet when the incident happened.

The neighbours caught Bavari red-handed and handed him over to police.

“The accused is the neighbour of the victim. He works as a labour at a construction site,” said VB Patel, inspector of Ranip police station.

A case of rape has been registered by police and further investigation is on.