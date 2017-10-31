12-member committee formed to remove GST bottlenecks

A 12-member committee comprising top tax officials in the state and tax consultants was formed on Monday to ease out bottlenecks in complying with the provisions of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and filing of GST returns.

The formation comes just a day after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani promised formation of a joint group after meeting representatives of tax practitioners in the city.

The committee comprises state government officials Anil Mukim, ACS Finance; PD Vaghela, Commissioner – SGST – Gujarat; Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary – Economic Affairs; Ajay Kumar, Special Commissioner – SGST – Gujarat; Surpreet Singh, Additional Commissioner – SGST – Gujarat and Bhavin Pandya, Additional Commissioner – SGST – Gujarat.

Six taxation experts, who are also a part of the committee include Varis Isani, President of Gujarat Sales Tax Bar Association (GSBTA); Harnish Modh, Secretary of GSBTA; Pradeep Jain, member of GSBTA; Nigam Shah, Convenor of GST Training Committee and Bharat Swami, President of Central Gujarat Chamber of Tax Consultants (CGCTC).

The formation of the committee is a result of protests conducted by small business and GSBTA across the country. At a recent demonstration at tax offices, GSTBA member proved that it is not easy to file GST returns as claimed by the government, even the tax officials were unable to file a single return in two hours. With more intense agitation planned by GSBTA, which could causeembarrassment to the BJP government ahead of the elections to the state assembly election in December this year, Chief Minister Rupani had called a meeting with GSBTA officials on Sunday. It was then decided to form a committee.

The major issues include waiver of late fee till March 31, 2018 till the GST system is robust enough to handle the work load, replacing GSTR 1,2 and 3 with one simple form, filing of return without OTP, depositing the late fee of July, August and September in the cash ledger, allow amendment in the returns filed, adjustment of tax paid under wrong head, abolishing the locking of duration of filing of returns, allow traders to opt for composition scheme anytime during the year, extending the deadline of filing to 45-60 days and immediate payment for refunds to the exporters.