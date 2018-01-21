A tryst to remember with special champs

This season's first rain on Friday night brought a lot of relief and joy. I spent some beautiful moments at the break of dawn just watching the rain spray with a gentle pitter-patter sound. Later in the day, I relished yet another delicate rain of joy, as I spent some delectable moments, interacting and talking to the participants and winners of the National games for the disabled held in Gandhinagar.

As many as 600 athletes from 19 states participated in the various events held in the state capital from the 5 to 10 January. From the confines of a 'different' life that these differently-abled children lead, this travel would have meant a lot to them. The exposure and experience of travelling all the way to Gujarat would, in itself, have been an exciting expedition. The pleasure of playing, contributing and taking part in the games would have been the main attraction. The additional bonus of visiting Mahatma Mandir and the laser show at Akshardham would, surely, be cherished experiences for them.

Such events at the district, state and national level give exposure, help spot and nurture their talent and develop it. The winter Olympics held last year at Graz, Austria saw India's special athletes giving an impressive performance and winning 73 medals, including 37 golds. Sharing his experience of working with the special athletes for nearly three decades, retired Air Marshall Denzil Keelor, the deeply committed and energetic 83-year-old CEO of Special Olympics Bharat, inspired the special, young champs, during the closing ceremony. A global movement, the special Olympics 'provides opportunities for its athletes to demonstrate their courage, experience, joy.'

As I watched the overflowing room with all the special state champions, their coaches and organisers, I was deeply impressed and inspired by their demeanour and behaviour. Air Marshall Keelor articulated the need to accept these special people -- as they are, respect and recognise the talent in them. Listening to the speakers, the audience attentively heard every word, responding enthusiastically with claps or wave of palms at the right places.

They were also empowered to make their point. Their spontaneous request for a translator was immediately addressed. As they heard us, their acknowledgement with the energetic yet silent waving of palms expressed their involvement and enthusiasm. They seemed to endorse the oath "Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt" taken by them. The organisers had done a great job too, with a slew of selfless volunteers. The use of the mandatory software called Games Management System (GMS) made the logistics, organisation of games, recording of each of their performances and compilation of results very transparent and efficient.

The presentation of medals with the lively cheering in unison by clapping or waving their palms, for each of the winners, betrayed no ill feeling or jealousy. Their simplicity, sensitivity and affection for each other was contagious. The medals around their necks with photographers clicking away also brought smiles on their faces and eyes, which I savoured with relish.

Interacting with some of the participants, I realised that their lives had so much to teach us. 19-year-old Vandana from Jukhala in Himachal Pradesh, who is orthopedically challenged, won the gold for 100 m running. She shared her life story with confidence and even sang a beautiful song for me. In spite of language and communication problems, the young pair of Bikrendrajit and John from Imphal in Manipur, diagnosed with intellectual disability, shared their happiness with us. In spite of not understanding a single word, the lovely, Manipuri song sung by Bikrendrajit really touched my heart.

We often express pity or sympathy for people with special needs. Instead, can't we draw inspiration from the beautiful lives of these special champs? Can we relearn to accept people as they are, respect each other, recognise the abilities and goodness that each of us has and remember to share with those around to enrich our own lives?