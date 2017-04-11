While developing this curriculum, NIIT Canada will also

factor for the continuing growth in the Ontario real estate market and the increasing trend in course enrolments. According to National Statistics stated by the Canadian Real Estate Association, home sales over Canadian MLS Systems rose by 5.2% month-over-month in February 2017 to reach the highest level since April 2016. While February sales were up from the previous month in about 70% of all local markets, the national increase was overwhelmingly driven by an increase in activity across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and environs.

We re pleased to announce that the New Program will be developed by this partnership of two innovative leaders in professional education, said RECO Registrar, Joseph Richer.

The New Program will bring together the best in local real estate knowledge and education delivery, and leading edge expertise in program development. It will help ensure that students are practice-ready when they begin their real estate careers.

NIIT Canada is truly honored to have been selected as the provider of real estate professional training programs to RECO.

We are looking forward to developing the highest quality of training programs for Ontario s real estate professionals.

Canada is a very important market for us and we are committed to expanding our operations in Canada, specifically Ontario, through our Toronto office to better serve the needs of our Canadian customers, said Sapnesh Lalla, CEO Designate, NIIT Ltd.

Humber has a strong industry reputation for credential testing and delivery of professional designation programs says, Alister Mathieson, vice-president Advancement, and External Affairs. Further, Humber is closely connected with our local and provincial communities, and the opportunity to deliver specialized education and skills to real estate salespersons and brokers will help contribute to Ontario s economy as newly trained professionals enter the workforce. About RECO

The Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) is committed to protecting the public interest and enhancing consumer confidence in the real estate profession. We work to fulfill this goal through the day-to-day regulation of Ontario s more than 76,000 real estate registrants.

The Ontario government sets the rules that real estate salespersons, brokers, and brokerages must follow. Those rules are contained in the Real Estate and Business Brokers Act, 2002 (REBBA 2002) and its associated regulations. RECO enforces these on behalf of the government.

RECO was established in 1997 as a delegated administrative authority (DAA) to enhance professionalism in the real estate industry, increase consumer protection and provide an effective and responsive regulatory framework.

About Humber College Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning Established in 1967, Humber is one of Canada s leading postsecondary institutions. Committed to student success through excellence in teaching and learning, Humber serves 29,200 full-time students, 23,000 part-time, and continuing education students. With an internationally recognized reputation for quality learning, Humber offers a wide-range of career-focused opportunities for students to personalize their educational path, including 180 full-time programs across more than 40 fields of study, 200 part-time and 400 online programs or courses. More than four out of five of Humber graduates are employed within six months of completing their studies.

Visit humber.ca

About NIIT Learning Solutions (Canada) Limited NIIT Learning Solutions (Canada) Limited is a subsidiary of NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, established in 1981. NIIT Limited offers multi-disciplinary learning management and training delivery solutions to institutions, individuals, and corporations in over 40 countries. NIIT s comprehensive suite of Managed Training Services includes custom curriculum design and content development, learning administration and delivery, strategic sourcing, learning technology, and advisory services. NIIT s global customers include leading global energy and petrochemical companies headquartered in Europe; some of the largest multi-national banks, insurance, and financial services companies in North America; and market-leading global technology companies. The Learning and Performance Institute, UK has internationally accredited NIIT as a forward-thinking, reputable provider, committed to learner outcomes, performance development, and customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit www.niit.com Visit us at www.niit.com or write to us at businessimpact@niit.com. Follow us on

twitter @NIITLtd & @NIITMTS.

Media Contact Details Prateek Chatterjee, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Marketing, NIIT Limited, +91-9910201085, +91 (124) 4293370, prateek.chatterjee@niit.com

Swati Sharma, Corporate Communications & Marketing, NIIT Limited, +91-9999601154, +91

(124) 4293042, swati.1.sharma@niit.com

Sumana Bhattacharya, Candour Communications, +91-9810597176, sumana@candour.co.in

Puja Shalini, Candour Communications, +91-9654850909, puja@candour.co.in.

Businesswire

DL

04111126

NNNN

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)