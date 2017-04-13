Students could not take PG exam as no question paper available

Around 94 students of the Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University (TMBU) could not take their post graduation exam in Hindi today as the question papers were not available.

Taking a strong note of the matter, the Vice Chancellor of TMBU Nalini Kant Jha has served show cause notices to in-charge of PG Hindi and section officer of examination control department.

The two have been asked to reply to the notices by tomorrow after which suitable action would be initiated, the VC told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)