Prime Focus scores a hat-trick at 64th National Awards

The 64th National Awards were announced on Friday, 7th April 2017, honoring the best Indian movies of 2016.

Adding yet another feather to its hat, Prime Focus completed a hat-trick of National Award successeswith ?24?, a Tamil film which bagged the Best Cinematography award this year.

For 24, Prime Focus delivered color grading and finishing services, a post-productionprocess crucial to enhancing the overall visual quality of the movieand a vital tool for cinematographers to accurately capture their vision on screen.

This is the third year in a row that Prime Focus has delivered its color grading and finishing services for the winner of National Award for Best Cinematography.

Prime Focus previously delivered DI services for the Best Cinematography award winners Chotushkone and Bajirao Mastani in 2015 and 2016 respectively. It also marks the third time that Prime Focus? Colorist Ashirwad Hadkar has color corrected a film which went on to win the National Award for Best Cinematography.

Prime Focus was also the post production partner for a staggering 12 winners of National Awards this year including Ventilator, Cycle, Rustom, Dhanak, Dashakriya, Abba, The Cinema Travellers, Neerja, Janatha Garage, 24, Dangal and Mukthi Bhavan.

Niraj Sanghai, Sr. VP, Film Sales, Prime Focussaid, ?Being the post production partner to 12 National Award winning movies this year is indeed a moment of great pride and honor for everyone at Prime Focus. It also reflects the trust and confidence that filmmakers not only from Bollywood but across the country continue to place in our post-production facility and our artists. Prime Focus? legacy is a distinguished one, and it?s recognitions like these that inspire and motivate us to keep pushing the envelope and continue to deliver quality work year after year. This is a victory for each and every person associated with Prime Focus.?

