NIIT-led consortium bags Rs 750cr-deal from Canada's RECO

Skills and talent development firm NIIT today said a consortium led by its Canada unit has bagged a five-year deal from Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO).

While the company declined to comment on the contract size, sources close to the deal said it is estimated to be about Rs 150 crore annually or Rs 750 crore over a period of five years.

"RECO has selected NIIT Learning Solutions in partnership with Humber College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning, Canada as the exclusive designate for its real estate education programmes to design, develop, administer and deliver a new Registration Education Programme to be launched on July 1, 2019," NIIT CEO Designate Sapnesh Lalla told

