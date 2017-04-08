Jharkhand gets special award for promoting film-making

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today expressed happiness on getting special award for promoting film-making.

In an statement here today, Das expressed happiness on getting Special Mention award in Most Friendly State Award category in the 64th National Film Awards.

He said that it is a proud moment for the state though the film policy has been made only one year ago.

The government is committed for developing the state, he said.

