IIT-KGP Alumni to mentor students on diverse aspects

IIT Kharagpur Students' Alumni Cell has started a Mentorship Programme to offer guidance to students on diverse aspects.

General Secretary of the Students' Alumni Cell Vaibhav Chauhan said, "This programme will enable students to have an insight on diverse aspects such as academics, research and even extra-curricular activities."

As per the programme, a student will connect with an alumnus from a field in which he/she has interest in and after careful consideration the mentors will be selected, Chauhan said.

"The Alumni with their vast experience is serving as a guide to the students through e-mails and virtual chats," he said.

With the Alumni coming forward from varied fields like data analytics, software development, consultancy, various core fields, research, finance and many more, this programme was catering to the vast student community and their diverse interests, Chauhan said.

The mentorship programme has already been launched in two phases this year and will continue.

"With 100 per cent of the registered students allotted mentors, the initial ice-breaking session through phone conversations began a new chapter of alumni and student interaction," he said.

"This programme will help the students in technology enhancement, personality development, career development and understanding industry trends. I am glad to be part of this initiative," said mentor Ashimendu Bose from the class of 1984, presently serving as the Director at Hewlett-Packard eSolutions Global Center English Operations.

"It was great. Talking to someone with so much of experience always dispels your doubts and helps in making future choices," third year undergraduate student Vaishal Shah said.

