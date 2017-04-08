I feel elated on receiving the award from President of

The award show was part of two-day (April 6th and 7th) Nim Care Word Health Day Summit 2017 at VigyanBhavan, New Delhi that witnessed participation of luminaries of various domains who shared their valuable points on Psychological and Health aspects pertaining to respective fields for creating a depression-free society.

India. This stands testimony to our honing of students with skill-based training and helping them have competitive edge in employability. We ensure that not only students gain talent but also a rewarding career accordingly, said Mr. R. Boominathan. The award show was part of two-day (April 6th and 7th) Nim Care Word Health Day Summit 2017 at VigyanBhavan, New Delhi that witnessed participation of luminaries of various domains who shared their valuable points on Psychological and Health aspects pertaining to respective fields for creating a depression-free society.

About ChennaisAmirta

ChennaisAmirta International Institute of Hotel Management is an institution providing an ideal atmosphere for dynamic and focused learning. It is a brand that has a rich legacy and provides opportunities for participating in the new dimensions of hospitality. The institute s success lies on the faculties and the students themselves. We believe that a person s potential is defined by the work that one do in the present.

That is the reason, passion for learning is given more importance than high marks and grades.

Media Contact: Ms.Kavitha, COO, ChennaisAmirta International Institute of Hotel Management @ 90420 99745.

Image: His Excellency President of India, Shri. Pranab Mukherjee today (April 7, 2017) presented R. Boominathan, CEO of ChennaisAmirta International Institute of Hotel Management with NIMCARE World Health Day Award of Excellence at New Delhi.

NewsVoir TR

DL

04081425

NNNN

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)