HP govt launches Rs 5.24 cr pilot e-governance project

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh today launched the Rs 5.24 crore pilot project to make government functions online.

The Chief Minister also stressed on the need for equitable distribution of jobs in all areas so that people in far-flung and remote places were not deprived of opportunities in the government sector.

However, he said "merit should not be discouraged at any cost", as fairness, integrity, hard work and openness are hallmarks for any selection procedure.

The first-of-its-kind project includes simplification of procedures for departmental requisitions through online submission and automated generation of exam related documents like admit cards and attendance sheets, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPSC) chairman K S Tomar said.

"The process to apply for HPSC examinations will also be online under the project," he said.

Besides, the project will also enable online integration with banks for fee collection and developing role-based access management systems to provide secured and restricted access to different stake holders, Tomar said.

It will also help maintain historical data and websites will be developed with content in English and Hindi, he said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)