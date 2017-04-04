Ex-army general concerned over misuse of free speech

A former army general today expressed concern over misuse of free speech in varsity campuses by some students who were raising demands against the interest of the country.

"Under guise of free speech there is something wrong happening in JNU, Hyderabad and Jadavpur Universities," Retired Major General G D Bakshi said here.

"The students instead of being idealistic and shouting 'Jai Hind', are shouting for 'Azadi' for Kashmir, Manipur and Nagaland and supporting Afzal Guru," he said.

The ex-serviceman said such issues in the universities "ring a bell" to every soldier reminding him of the similar way in which the civil war in Syria began.

"The issue in Syria too started in two universities and today there is widespread civil war which has created mass destruction," Bakshi said.

The veteran also said to address the issue and help youngsters develop nationalism and patriotism, he along with Veterans India, a group of ex-servicemen across the country, would be holding a national convention in Delhi on April 14-15.

"Besides, we are also planning a Pride Parade in the national capital where around 2,000 motorcyclists would be rallying on July 23 carrying the country flag," he said.

However, Bakshi also expressed his happiness for receiving a good reception from JNU students during his recent visit to the varsity to commemorate martyrdom of soldiers.

"The students of JNU should realise that the officers graduating from NDA receive certificates from their university, and understand the sacrifice the officers make to protect the country," he said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)