China's 1st Tamil cultural association celebrates New Year

Over 100 members of the first Tamil association in China have celebrated the Tamil New Year in Beijing.

Professionals working in the city as well as students studying in different universities took part in the get-together organised by 'Beijing Tamil Sangamam' yesterday.

Staff of the Tamil section of the China Radio International (CRI) also took part in the get-together and cultural events.

'Beijing Tamil Sangamam' was formed by over 70 Tamil professionals employed in Beijing and neighbouring areas in 2013 on Tamil New Year's day in Beijing.

