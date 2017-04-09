Capgemini to reskill India employees in digital tech

The idea is to make them future-ready," Capgemini chief operating officer for India Ashwin Yardi told

French technology major Capgemini is targeting to train each of its 1 lakh employees in country in digital skills by 2018 as the contours of the outsourcing market undergoes radical changes, a top official has said.

The company is also ramping up its hiring of freshers and plans to take the number up to 40 per cent of the total hires in a year from the 15-20 per cent now.

"We will touch each of our employee as part of the training programme with new skills in digital and cloud. The idea is to make them future-ready," Capgemini chief operating officer for India Ashwin Yardi told

