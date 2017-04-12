Cabinet apprised of Science and Technology MoU between India and Russia

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday was apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Russia for cooperation in the field of science and technology signed in October 2016.

The objective of the MoU is to facilitate and support joint scientific and research activities between scientific organisations, subordinated to the Agency and scientific organisations and scientists of the Republic of Russian Federation, with India through DST.

Under this MoU, the parties will cooperate in the following forms:

i) Exchange of information about conducted conferences, forums, exhibitions, seminars that are of mutual interest;

ii) Support and provision of conditions for the formation of scientific projects aimed at the conduct of joint research, themes of which are determined jointly by the Parties;

iii) Conduct of joint scientific events (seminars, conferences, round tables) aimed at establishing of direct connections between scientists of the two countries in the fields determined by the Parties;

iv) Support of establishment of direct connections between scientific organizations, scientists and specialists of the Parties;

v) Provision of media coverage of the joint scientific activity aimed at the popularization of science;

vi) Development of inter-disciplinary and multi-institutional projects with the involvement of industry.

The MoU came into effect on the date of its signature and will remain valid for five years. Implementation of the present MoU can be extended for further five year periods if neither of the Parties informs by written agreement of its intention to terminate it at least 6 months before the expiration of a given five-year period.

