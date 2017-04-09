3-legged cat relieves students' stress at Cambridge University

A three-legged cat adopted by the prestigious Cambridge University in the UK has become the students' favourite as the feline helps students relieve exam stress.

Jasper, a five-year-old ginger cat who lost its left hind leg in a car accident and was abandoned by his owners, was adopted by deputy librarian Simon Frost from a rescue centre.

It became popular among students after Frost took it to work one day, and a recent "tea with Jasper" event attracted 140 cat-lovers.

Similar events are planned as Jasper is now the library's "official mascot".

"He is bouncy like Tigger, because he has three legs, and he is a bit unstable when he moves slowly - so he goes everywhere at speed," Frost told the BBC.

Librarian Clare Trowell added, "Students coming to visit pet Jasper told us just how much he had calmed them down, and helped relieve any stress. Many of them were missing their own cats or other pets".

Jasper now has his own hashtag - #economicscat - and frequently makes announcements about the library on social media.

There is also a university "cat club" on Facebook, where students who are missing their pets can share photos of them with other cat lovers.

